Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

