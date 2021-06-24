Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

