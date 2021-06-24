Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,460,632.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,795 shares of company stock worth $2,028,845. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACEL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

