Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

PRGS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

