ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.22). ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 37,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,907. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

