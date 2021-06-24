ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

