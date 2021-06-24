Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.14. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,875,492 shares.

The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.