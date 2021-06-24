Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Trading Down 0.2%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.70. 17,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 63,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

