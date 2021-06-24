Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 196,930 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

