Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 527,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

