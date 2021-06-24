Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

