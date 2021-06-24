Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Natus Medical worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after buying an additional 760,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $8,542,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 316,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 157.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $78,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTUS opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $989.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

