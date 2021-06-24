Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,011 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ONE Gas worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.05.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.