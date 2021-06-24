Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The ODP by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The ODP by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

