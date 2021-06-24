PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.