PTON Hits One Day Volume of $79.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. PTON has a market cap of $295,607.26 and approximately $79.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PTON has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

