Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $2,185,784.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,888,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,398,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598.

Shares of SNAP opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

