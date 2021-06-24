Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.