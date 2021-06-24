Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 126 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $224.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

