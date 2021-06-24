Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,800 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

BIIB stock opened at $371.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.97. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

