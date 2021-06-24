Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 358 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.54. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

