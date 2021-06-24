Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 481 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

