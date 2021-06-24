Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 823 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.