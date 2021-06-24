Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.80. 8,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.