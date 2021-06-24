Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €114.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €114.00 ($134.12) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.37 ($113.38).

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €96.30 ($113.29). 185,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.78. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

