Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.85 million.

PSTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 129,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,732. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

