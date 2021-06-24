Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRPL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,758.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.52. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

