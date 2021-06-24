Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Purple Innovation by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

