Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report released on Monday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $107,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

