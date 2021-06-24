Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

