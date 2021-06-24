Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Reduced by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.66.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

