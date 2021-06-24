QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.68 Million

Brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report $81.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $83.05 million. QAD posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $340.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.22 million, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $373.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,236. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.