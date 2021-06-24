QAD Inc. (QADA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 13th

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

