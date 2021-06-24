QS Investors LLC Has $23.49 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

