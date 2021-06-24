QS Investors LLC Sells 19,642 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

