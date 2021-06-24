Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after buying an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after buying an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after buying an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

