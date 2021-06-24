Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $6,942,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

