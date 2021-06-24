Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

