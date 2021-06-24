Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

CTLT stock opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

