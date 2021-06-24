Qtron Investments LLC Invests $751,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.