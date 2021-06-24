Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 3,591 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

NYSE:EOG opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.