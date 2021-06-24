QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 62,399 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $70,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,650. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.