Quant Price Tops $73.68 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.68 or 0.00217220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $889.46 million and $24.24 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.00614024 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

