Quark Market Cap Hits $4.42 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $695.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,783,187 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.