QunQun (QUN) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $382,073.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

