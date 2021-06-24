Radix (EXRD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $97.31 million and $2.37 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00612119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

