RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $48,372 and sold 12,379 shares worth $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.