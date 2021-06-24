Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by CJS Securities

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

