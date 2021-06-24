Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by CJS Securities

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raven Industries Company Profile
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
