Raymond J. Merk Sells 2,460 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $124,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.