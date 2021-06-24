Raymond J. Merk Sells 2,460 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RPT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $124,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
