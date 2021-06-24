Raymond James Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $100.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

